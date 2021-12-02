Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $61.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

