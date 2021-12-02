HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMSVF. Barclays raised HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

