KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HSC opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Harsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

