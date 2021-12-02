Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,757 shares of company stock worth $2,578,934. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

