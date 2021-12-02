Datto (NYSE:MSP) Trading Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 29,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 336,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Specifically, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,092,045. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 111.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

