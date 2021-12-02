Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PSHZF stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.
Pershing Square Company Profile
