Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSHZF stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

