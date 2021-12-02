Piper Sandler Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.