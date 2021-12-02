Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) Head to Head Survey

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tilray alerts:

This table compares Tilray and PacificHealth Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 8.32 -$367.42 million ($1.93) -4.80 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 10 3 0 2.14 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $14.35, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -83.14% -4.25% -2.89% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.