Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LYFT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

