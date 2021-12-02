Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Vinci has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

