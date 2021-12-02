Piper Sandler Boosts Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $68.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCRA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $61.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

