Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Allstate (LON:ALL)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Allstate has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.34).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

