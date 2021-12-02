The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.87 ($28.26).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.65. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

