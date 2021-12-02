GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Nick Brown Purchases 12,388 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($127,699.66).

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 749.50 ($9.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 871.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.52. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 865 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.31).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

