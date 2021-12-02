CIBC Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

TSE ENB opened at C$47.52 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.60 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.80.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

