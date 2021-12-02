Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

