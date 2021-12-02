Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LICY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of LICY opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

