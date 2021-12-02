Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$79.00 target price on the stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.85.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at C$88.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$58.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.