Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CTXR opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

