Persimmon Plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.24.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.