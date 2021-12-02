Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

