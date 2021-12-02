Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Buy

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endava by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Endava by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

