Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) & The Competition

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS: BVHBB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million -$80.53 million 12.13 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.38

Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 395 1666 1407 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations peers beat Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

