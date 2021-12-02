Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $179.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASR. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

ASR opened at $188.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

