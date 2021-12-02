FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

CHD opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

