Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.32. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

