Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.32. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFII stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
