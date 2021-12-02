Nerdwallet Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NRDS opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

