Big Lots (BIG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

