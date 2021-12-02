Stock Repurchase Program Approved by National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Board

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.
NASDAQ EYE opened at $46.86 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
