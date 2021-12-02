Stock Repurchase Program Approved by National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Board

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $46.86 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

