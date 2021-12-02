Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.