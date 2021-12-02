Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 172.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

