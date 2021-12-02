Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of CRIS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Curis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Curis by 367.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Curis by 14,853.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 353,651 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.