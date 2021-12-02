Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £99,900 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($130,519.99).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,033.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 890.99. The stock has a market cap of £165.56 million and a PE ratio of -121.26. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 185.55 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.