Robert Dunn Purchases 25,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn purchased 25,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Dunn purchased 50,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

On Tuesday, November 16th, Robert Dunn purchased 100,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

LON ROL opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. Rotala PLC has a one year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.56. The company has a market capitalization of £15.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

