Christopher Wilks Acquires 16,595 Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £25,058.45 ($32,739.03).
Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.70. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £111.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
