Christopher Wilks Acquires 16,595 Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £25,058.45 ($32,739.03).

Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.70. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £111.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

