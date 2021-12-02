StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.77, but opened at $62.75. StoneX Group shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

