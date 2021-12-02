DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 15,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 141,617 shares.The stock last traded at $8.08 and had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCGO. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.