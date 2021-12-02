Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) were down 8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 14,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,197,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Specifically, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,272 shares of company stock worth $3,503,173. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

