Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $42.65. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

