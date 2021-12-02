Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
