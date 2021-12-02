Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

