DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.