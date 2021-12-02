IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

IMDZF opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. IMCD has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $226.00.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

