Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 110.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 55.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 60.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

