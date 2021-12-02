Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.