Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.19.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$39.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.93. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$27.15 and a 12-month high of C$42.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Paul G. Smith purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$505,417. Also, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

