Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.59.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

