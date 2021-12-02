UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 188 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.80.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

