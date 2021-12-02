MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.31 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and $801,477.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00062755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.83 or 0.07913322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.37 or 0.99873167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002683 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,108,371,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,938,309,118 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

