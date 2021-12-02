Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0135 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $241.28 million and approximately $886,705.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,811,577 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

