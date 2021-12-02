C3.ai (TSX:AI) Trading Up 0.2%

C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.51. Approximately 49,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$13.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.39.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems.

